Deccan Finance, Greaves Finance ink pact for electric 2W lending

Our Bureau | Chennai, March 8 | Updated on: Mar 08, 2022

Chennai-based Deccan Finance Ltd has signed an agreement with Greaves Finance for providing lending support to buyers of electric two-wheelers from Ampere Electric Vehicle, part of Greaves Cotton’s Electric Mobility Business.

Under the scheme ‘Ride two-wheeler loans’, Deccan Finance and Greaves Finance, a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, will jointly provide financing for the purchase of electric vehicles of Ampere in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Deccan Finance has a deeper presence in Tier-3 & Tier-4 towns and locations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The company also offers a strong rural reach in these States, said Sanjay Bhansali, Managing Director, Deccan Finance Ltd in a statement.

The NBFC plans to offer loans at subsidised rates to 1,000 working women and students, according to a statement.

“Ride two-wheeler loans will finance all two-wheelers that include, new, used and electric two-wheelers as also hybrid bicycles. It offers competitive interest rates and a fast turnaround to sanction loans. The entire repayments process is digitalised, thus, providing customers with the ease of loan payments, said Biswadev Banerjee, Whole-Time Director of Deccan Finance.

The partnership will be extended to Telangana and other markets in India in a phased manner to provide lending support to prospective buyers of electric two-wheelers.

Published on March 08, 2022

