DEE Development Engineers Limited announced today that it has secured a purchase order worth ₹26.59 crore from L&T Energy Hydrocarbon’s Module Fabrication Facility in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu.
The contract, set to be executed by July 30, 2025, involves piping spool fabrication, including non-destructive testing, post-weld heat treatment, blasting, and painting.
The shares of DEE Development Engineers Limited were trading at ₹350.35 down by ₹0.45 or 0.13% on the BSE today at 2:30 pm
The order is for domestic work and does not fall under related party transactions. DEE Development Engineers clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group has any interest in L&T Energy Hydrocarbon.
This contract adds to DEE Development Engineers’ portfolio in the energy sector, potentially boosting its revenue for the coming fiscal year.
