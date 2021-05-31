Deepak Fertilisers to invest ₹1,475 cr in ammonia plant

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals plans to invest ₹1,475 crore in new ammonia manufacturing plant at Taloja in the outskirts of Mumbai.
The plant is expected to be completed in the next two years. The company has already raised ₹930 crore debt and procured necessary equipments, besides completing the construction works.
The 5.20-lakh-tonnes ammonia plant will not only meet the key raw material need of the company but also have excess capacity for sale in the open market. Currently, the company imports about 4 lakh tonnes of ammonia from West Asia. Ammonia is the key raw material across the company’s petrochemical and fertilizer businesses.
The company is also setting up a 3.77-lakh-tonne technical ammonium nitrate plant at Gopalpur in Odisha to tap both the growing demand in the domestic and overseas market. The project is expected to be completed by March, 2024.
Sailesh C Mehta, Managing Director, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals, said once the new ammonia plant starts production, the company would save about $75-80 a tonne in logistic cost alone and would replace import of ammonia completely.
Though the raw material prices have gone up substantially in the last few months, he said the increase in fixed cost subsidiary announced by the government will help overcome the situation.
Supply of key raw material from captive resources will provide margin stability mitigating the impact of volatile ammonia pricing.
The company has reduced net debt by 30 per cent to ₹1,826 crore as of March-end against ₹2,665 crore in the same period last year, largely due higher cash reserves and a substantial increase in value of investment in mutual funds.
With the upstream global speciality chemical intermediates value chains shifting from China to India, Mehta said the company is expected to benefit from nitric acid demand and prices.
The company is also witnessing higher demand for industrial chemicals used in limestone mining with the cement companies increasing capacity and putting up new facilities, he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...