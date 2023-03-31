Schneider Electric has announced changes in its top leadership with the appointment of Deepak Sharma as the Zone President for greater India as well as its managing director and CEO.

He will take over the role from Anil Chaudhry, who will be relocating to France to a new global leadership role within the Group. He led the company’s greater India operations for over a decade.

Sharma is known for leading the merger of L&T’s Electrical and Automation Business with Schneider Electric, as SVP (Mergers & Acquisition). The merger was a key enabler in making India as one of the four global hubs of the Paris-based company with around 34,500 employees and over 30 factories.

He has been with the energy management and automation solutions provider for more than two decades handling diverse roles based out of India, France, China, and the USA across Energy Management & Industrial Automation businesses.

“We are one of the most local, amongst global companies, with an augmenting footprint in the country. In my new role, I look forward to scaling up our capabilities and accelerating our contribution toward making India more digital and sustainable during Amrit Kaal. With India taking decisive steps towards becoming climate positive, I foresee enhanced collaboration and partnerships with the Governments, Public and Private enterprises in their sustainability and digitization journeys,” Sharma said.

Also read Schneider Electric taps retailers to expand to tier 2, 3 cities