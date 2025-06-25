Defence-technology start-up Armory has raised ₹13 crore in a funding round led by growX Ventures. Other investors who have participated in the round include Industrial 47, Antler, AC Ventures,and Dexter Ventures.

With the raised capital, Armory will invest in advanced R&D and scale up its manufacturing capacity. With the raised capital, Armory will invest in advanced R&D and scale up manufacturing capacity, enabling even faster field-to-force deployment cycles.

Founded in 2024 by Amardeep Singh, Armory develops indigenous Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) designed to detect, deny, and destroy rogue drones.

The company’s flagship system, SURGE, went from sketch to field-ready in six months and has already completed successful field trials with multiple Army regiments. Armory’s proprietary Samaritan OS, an AI-first defence operating system, powers its C-UAS offerings and enables continual learning and real-time adaptability.

“It’s increasingly obvious that the future of warfare is autonomous drones and electronic warfare. The only way to deter them is to build advanced countermeasures. Foundation of India’s self-reliant defence is being built right now, and we aim to play a leading role in it,” said Amardeep Singh, Founder and CEO of Armory.

Manish Gupta, General Partner of growX ventures, said, “India’s national security priorities are rapidly evolving, and Armory is one of the few startups addressing these changes at the pace of software. Their focus on building mission-critical, AI-led defence systems from the ground up, which is fully indigenous, modular, and field-proven, represents the kind of vision we believe India’s defence-tech ecosystem needs.”

International collaborations

The Gurgaon-based start-up is also exploring international collaborations with India’s strategic allies to bring its “Make in India, Made for the World” vision to life.

As India makes more efforts to become self-reliant in defence, According to Tracxn data as of May 2025, since 2019, these start-ups have raised a total of $349 million across 91 equity funding rounds.

(With inputs from Nethra Sailesh)

Published on June 25, 2025