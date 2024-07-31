In a new development in the ongoing Modi family tussle, a Delhi Court has directed Bina Modi, Chairperson of Godfrey Philips India, to recommend Samir Modi’s name as Director of Godfrey Phillips India to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

It also noted that Samir Modi is not entitled to the position as Director on the company’s board and it should be done as per the provisions of the Companies Act. At the same time, it also held that Godfrey Phillips cannot be “injuncted” to continue the retail business division, operated under brand, 24Seven, if it plans to discontinue operations, overturning a previous order.

The mother and son are locked in a dispute over the distribution of the late KK Modi’s over-₹11,000 crore inheritance.

The Court opined that “no interim order” can be passed for reappointment of Plaintiff (Samir Modi) to the Board of Directors of the company.

It also directed Bina Modi, “who is the managing trustee of the KK Modi Family Trust.... shall recommend the name of the Plaintiff (Samir Modi) for appointment as director to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee” of Godfrey Philips India., “who may take appropriate decision as per the mandates of the Companies Act and the trust imposed on them by the company.”

It also added that in case Samir Modi’s name is recommended by the NRC and approved by the Board of Directors and put for voting before the General Meeting of the Company, Bina Modi , “shall not take any steps to defeat the candidature of” Samir Modi as Director.

Meanwhile, the Court also held that Godfrey Phillips India cannot be compelled to continue the retail business division under brand 24Seven if it decides to close the retail arm, lifting the injunction on “status quo”.

