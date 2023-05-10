The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), on Wednesday, announced the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023, which is aimed at regulating cab aggregators and delivery service providers.

A draft of the scheme was approved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, which will now be sent to the Delhi LG. Thereafter, the draft policy will be put up for public feedback and comments by the State transport department, after which it will be given its final shape.

“This scheme prioritises the safety of passengers and ensures timely grievance redressal, while also promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs) and reducing pollution levels in the city, Kejriwal said.

By transitioning to EVs and promoting electric bike taxis, the government will be able to reduce pollution levels in Delhi and create new opportunities for employment and economic growth, he added.

Polluter pays principle

The scheme follows a ‘polluter pays’ principle, which will make the per vehicle licence fee for a conventional vehicle significantly higher than an EV.

For instance, the licence fee for an electric taxi may be zero, but the licence fee of a CNG taxi may be ₹650. Second, all licence fees and penalties under the scheme, shall also be credited to the State EV Fund which, in turn, supports EV promotional activity.

Promoting EVs

“The scheme will also mark a historic first for the nation where a state government will be introducing a mandatory transition of commercial vehicles from conventional vehicles to electric vehicles,” said GNCTD.

The aggregator scheme also provides for phased mandates for fleet operators to transition their fleet from conventional vehicles to electric. These mandates only apply to an incremental percentage of new on-boarded vehicles over a period of four years to avoid any knee-jerk reactions to existing livelihoods, it added.

For instance, five percent of new on-boarded cars need to be electric in the first 6 months of the scheme. Thereafter, 4 years from its notification, all new commercial 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers will need to be EVs.

Similarly, after five years from its notification, all new commercial 4-wheelers need to be EVs. The Aggregator and Delivery service provider shall also be mandated to switch to an all electric fleet by April 1, 2030.

Passenger safety

The aggregator scheme will be applicable to any person or entity that operates, on-boards, or manages a fleet of motor vehicles through digital or electronic means or any other means to ferry passengers or connect a driver offering to deliver or pick up a product, courier, package, or parcel to connect with a seller, e-commerce entity, or consignor.

It aims to ensure passenger safety during trips and service quality of cab aggregators while also promoting the transition to electric vehicles. The scheme will make it mandatory for aggregators to install a panic button and integration with 112 (Delhi Police) for emergencies.

It also includes a mechanism to ensure timely consumer grievance redressal by service providers, enforcement of vehicle fitness, pollution control, and validity of permits. It also provides for driver remedial training in instances where the driver’s performance is poor.

The scheme lays the foundation for a regulatory provision for bike taxis and rent-a-bike services. Since Delhi has never permitted bike-taxis to operate in the city, the scheme provides for such services to be regulated in the city.

As a new business opportunity, the scheme ensures that all bike-taxis and two-wheeler renting services in the city shall only be via electric two-wheelers. These provisions are in-line with the Delhi EV Policy 2020.