Delhi HC allows JSPL to transfer money to foreign subsidiaries

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
The Delhi High Court has allowed Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) to transfer monies to its foreign subsidiaries. This is a relief for the company that wanted to transfer $-300 million to its wholly-owned foreign subsidiary Jindal Steel and Power (Mauritius) Limited to meet debt obligations.
The court set aside an order by the Reserve Bank of India and held that permission to remit money abroad cannot be withdrawn on the basis of apprehensions that illegal transactions will be carried out or that the money will be siphoned off to impede pending cases in India. The court also ordered that the embargo on JSPL, which mandated keeping unencumbered assets in India worth the amount remitted to foreign subsidiaries, is being vacated.
Also read: Jindal explores ₹20,000 crore investment in Maharashtra
This embargo was in place on the request of the Enforcement Directorate that suspected that transferring these assets would jeopardise the on-going investigations against JSPL.
The court order said that a year has now passed since the said communication dated December 3, 2019 was issued by the ED.
“No demand appears to have been raised on the petitioner by the ED in the past one year. Even otherwise, in my opinion, the Directorate of Enforcement has enough powers under various statutory regimes to attach properties and assets of a defaulting individual or take other steps. As the impugned order has been set aside, the bond in question shall come to an end and the embargo on the assets shall cease,” the Delhi HC order said.
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
I bought Nippon India Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)- dividend payout-- on January 13, 2015 at the NAV of ₹24.0624 and ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Thirteen Carnatic musicians get together for a virtual concert set to stream from December 4
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...