Delhi HC grants stay on RIL-Future Retail deal

The Delhi High Court has granted a stay on the Future Retail -Reliance Industries deal. All the parties involved in the Amazon versus Future Retail case have been asked to maintain the status quo till the reserve order is passed. Justice Midha has also directed the central government and all statutory authorities to maintain the status quo.

“This court is satisfied that immediate orders are necessary to protect the rights of the petitioner till the pronouncement of the reserve order. The view of the matter, the respondents are directed to maintain the status quo as of today till the pronouncement of the reserve order,” he said.

Justice Midha has further asked FRL to file an affidavit on FRL’s actions in the said matter.

The court said it was of the prima facie view that the order of Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) emergency arbitration that asked Future Retail to not proceed with the deal is enforceable in India was valid.

"Respondents (FRL) are directed to maintain status quo as on today at 4:49 PM till pronouncement of the reserved order," the judge further added.

Amazon had approached the Delhi HC seeking directions to order enforcement of the award by Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator (EA) restraining FRL from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.