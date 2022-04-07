Delhi High Court grants interim protection against coercive action to SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to SpiceJet promoter and founder Ajay Singh in connection with the case of an alleged fraud related to the transfer of shares of the airline to certain individuals.

The matter will be heard again on May 24 and Singh has been asked to co-operate in the investigation.

A statement issued on behalf of the SpiceJet promoter said, the Delhi High Court has stayed the non-bailable warrant issued by a lower court. The warrant was issued because Singh was unable to appear for a hearing due to Covid isolation.

Singh’s statement said: “He will continue to extend full cooperation in the matter to bring this mischievous complaint to a close. It is our belief that the matter is civil in nature and the complaint to the police is entirely frivolous.”

Last month, a Delhi court had granted Singh protection till March 28 while directing him to cooperate with the investigation. Subsequently, Singh’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected on March 31.

He had then approached the High Court challenging the decision of the lower court.

The complainant, a Delhi resident, had alleged that Singh had not honoured his commitments for a share-purchase agreement. It was alleged that he was asked to join the police investigation and notices were issued. He, however, did not comply. An FIR was filed at the Hauz Khas police station.