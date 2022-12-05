Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have the highest penetration of electric two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and three-wheelers respectively.

According to a BNP Paribas report on India’s electric vehicles for November, Delhi had 9.3 per cent two-wheeler electric vehicle penetration followed by Kerala and Karnataka.

Tata Motors leads

In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, Maharashtra registered 2.4 per cent e-vehicle penetration followed by Kerala with 2.1 per cent and Delhi with 2.1 per cent in November. Tata Motors remained the electric PV market leader with a 76 per cent volume market share.

Uttar Pradesh led the electric three-wheelers penetration in India with 77.1 per cent in November, Punjab with 72.7 per cent, and Delhi with 68.6 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra and YC Electric had a 7.9 per cent volume share while Rajasthan saw the fastest electric three–wheeler month-on-month volume growth.

Further, the BNP Paribas report mentions that Ola emerged as the market leader with a 21.4 per cent volume share, while Ampere overtook Okinawa to come second with 16.1 per cent.

West Bengal recorded 125 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) sales volume growth of electric two-wheeler , the fastest among the states, and Gujarat saw the fastest volume growth of electric PV at 92 per cent (m-o-m)

According to the Vahan website that records vehicles registered across the country, in November, as many as 1,19,161 electric vehicles were registered in India, while in October for the first time, electric vehicles sales crossed over 1,00,000 with registration of 1,15,896 vehicles.

