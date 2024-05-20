Delhi’s peak power demand on Monday clocked a record 7,572 megawatt (MW) as the mercury in the National Capital Territory rose past the 45 degrees mark.

According to the state load dispatch centre (SLDC) data, peak electricity demand clocked 7,572 MW during the late afternoon, which is the highest ever in May. Besides, it is also more than the peak demand recorded in 2023. Peak demand in 2023 was recorded on August 22, 2023 at 7,438 MW.

This is the third-day in a row Delhi’s peak power demand has crossed the 7,000 MW and broken the previous all-time May high of 7,070 MW, recorded on May 19, 2022.

During April as well, Delhi’s peak power demand stood in the 3,809 -5,447 MW range, as opposed to 3,388-5,422 MW range during April 2023.

Rising demand can be attributed to hot and dry weather conditions leading to a higher requirement of cooling via air conditioners and desert coolers. .

Discoms prepared

Discoms supplying electricity to Delhi —Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL), BSES Rajdhani Power (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power (BYPL)- successfully met the rising requirement for electricity.

Tata Power DDL supplies electricity to around 19 lakh consumers and 70 lakh residents in North Delhi, while BSES supplies power to around 50 lakh consumers and about 2 crore residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi.

A BSES spokesperson said BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand of 3,274 MW and 1,664 MW, respectively in their respective areas.

BSES has made arrangements including long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and banking arrangements with other States, he added.

Around 2,100 MW of green power will play an important role in ensuring reliable power during the summer months. This includes around 840 MW of solar power from SECI, 500 MW of wind power, 40 MW from Waste-to Energy. BSES efforts in ensuring reliable power are also being helped by over 160 MW of roof-top solar installed on roof-tops in South, West, East and Central Delhi. Besides, BRPL will also procure up to 500 MW through bilateral contract, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Tata Power DDL said the discom successfully met the peak power demand of 2,178 MW in its area of operations without any network constraint and power outages, the highest so far in the current season.

Power demand

Delhi’s power demand is expected to rise further as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a gradual increase in maximum temperatures over the next four days with the mercury likely to hit mid-forties.

After clocking a record power demand of 7,695 MW in 2022, Delhi’s peak power demand during the summers of 2024 may cross 8,000 MW for the first time reaching up to 8,200 MW. Last year, peak power demand hit 7,438 MW.

Peak power demand in BRPL areas of South and West Delhi, which clocked 3,250 MW and 3,389 MW during the summers of 2023 and 2022, respectively, is expected to reach around 3,679 MW during the summers of 2024.

On the other hand, in BYPL area of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand, which had reached 1,670 MW and 1 752 MW during the summers of 2023 and 2022 respectively, is expected to touch around 1,857 MW this year.

Tata Power-DDL expects the peak demand to reach around 2,351 MW within its jurisdiction.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit