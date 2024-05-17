Delhi’s peak power demand on Thursday clocked the season’s highest at 6,780 megawatt (MW) as the mercury in the national capital territory climbed over the 40 degrees mark.

According to the state load dispatch centre (SLDC) data, peak electricity demand hit 6,780 MW around late afternoon. For comparison, the peak power demand clocked 5,781 MW in the first 16 days of May 2023. During April as well Delhi’s peak power demand stood in the range of 3,809 -5,447 MW, as opposed to the range of 3,388-5,422 MW during April 2023.

Rising demand can be attributed to hot and dry weather conditions leading to a higher requirement of cooling via air conditioners and desert coolers. Air conditioning can contribute to 30-50 per cent of a household’s or company’s annual energy expenses.

Power consumption in Delhi, like the rest of the country, has been inching up aided by growing consumption. On January 19, Delhi’s peak power demand during winters hit an all time high 5,798 MW.

Discoms prepared

Discoms supplying electricity to Delhi—Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL), BSES Rajdhani Power (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power (BYPL)--successfully met the rising requirement for electricity.

Tata Power DDL supplies electricity in North Delhi to around 19 lakh consumers and 70 lakh residents, while BSES supplies power to around 50 lakh consumers and about 2 crore residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi. A BSES spokesperson said the Discom has made arrangements including long term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and banking arrangements with other states.

Around 2,100 MW of green power will play an important role in ensuring reliable power during the summer months. This includes around 840 MW of solar power from SECI, 500 MW of wind power, 40 MW from Waste-to Energy. BSES efforts in ensuring reliable power are also being helped by over 160 MW of roof-top solar installed on roof-tops in South, West, East and Central Delhi, Besides, BRPL will also procure up to 500 MW through bilateral contract, he added.

A spokesperson for Tata Power-DDL said that Discom successfully met the summer peak demand of 1,982 MW on Thursday, the highest requirement so far in this summer season, ensuring uninterrupted power supply without any network constraints and power outages.

“Our power arrangement during this season includes long-term agreements, and our Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at Rohini and Rani Bagh also provide seamless backup and continuous reliable power, ensuring resilience during the scorching summer peak,” the spokesperson added.

Power demand

Delhi’s power demand is expected to exceed further as the IMD predicts a gradual rise in maximum temperatures over the next four days with the mercury likely to hit mid-forties. After clocking a record power demand of 7,695 MW in 2022, Delhi’s peak power demand during the summers of 2024 may cross 8,000 MW for the first time reaching up to 8200 MW. Last year, peak power demand hit 7438 MW.

Peak power demand in BRPL areas of South and West Delhi, which clocked 3,250 MW and 3,389 MW during the summers of 2023 and 2022, respectively, are expected to reach around 3,679 MW during the summers of 2024.

On the other hand, in BYPL’ area of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand, which had reached 1,670 MW and 1 752 MW during the summers of 2023 and 2022 respectively, is expected to touch around 1,857 MW this year.

Tata Power-DDL expects the peak demand to reach around 2,351 MW within its jurisdiction.