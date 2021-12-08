Delhivery acquires Transition Robotics Inc

The Shah of Mahindra
Delhivery, a leading logistics services player, has acquired Transition Robotics Inc., a California-based company focused on developing Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) platforms. All IP registered in the US have been assigned to Delhivery with this transaction, strengthening its capabilities in a wide range of applications, including aerial photography, remote sensing, inspection, and surveys.
TRI brings a decade of experience with all aspects of small UAS, from hardware and software design to testing, validation, and manufacturing.
Kapil Bharati, Chief Technology Officer, Delhivery, said, “While we continue to build our supply chain platform, we must look at the long-term developments poised to shape the industry. Bringing TRI onboard gives us a chance to get directly involved with core drone technology as regulations and use cases for drones are evolving in the country.”
“We are excited to join the Delhivery team and combine our experience in developing UAS solutions with Delhivery’s ability to quickly deploy and operate technology at scale. We believe our core technology and expertise is a great addition to Delhivery’s fully-integrated approach to logistics and are looking forward to being a part of its future,” said Jeff Gibboney, co-founder of TRI.
