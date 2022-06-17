Delhivery launches ‘guaranteed’ same day delivery across 15 cities in India

Delhivery, a fully-integrated logistics provider, has launched its ‘guaranteed’ same-day delivery (SDD) service in 15 key cities. The new service will enable Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands to deliver their webstore orders on the day they are received.

Delhivery will partner with brands and identify stock keeping units (SKU), which will be stocked in warehouses within the city, close to the end consumer. When a consumer places an order on the brand’s webstore, Delhivery’s technology will show the fast-moving SKUs available for the ‘guaranteed same-day delivery.

Once the order is placed, Delhivery’s technology will allocate it to the nearest in-city warehouse. Orders received as late as 3 pm will be delivered on the same day, the company said.

Ajith Pai, Chief Operations Officer (COO), Delhivery, said, “We consistently innovate with technology-led solutions. This solution will enable D2C brands to leverage our technology and supply chain capabilities to meet the evolving needs of their consumers.”

Delhivery is a fully-integrated logistics services provider. With its nationwide network covering over 18,000 pin codes, the company provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, partial truckload service (PTL) freight, truckload (TL) freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services