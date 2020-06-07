Delisting case: SEBI ‘censures’ Astrazeneca promoters, foreign investor Elliott

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
Market regulator SEBI has ‘censured,’the promoters of Astrazeneca Pharma India (AZPI) and Elliot Group for ‘unfair trade practices and professional misconduct,’ while attempting to delist the shares of the company in 2014. SEBI has not imposed any fine or punishment on the promoters.
AZPI is the Indian subsidiary of the British drugmaker AstraZeneca AB and has been making unsuccessful attempts to delist its shares from Indian exchanges for more than a decade. Its hurdle has been a higher price demand by retail investors.
In May 2013, foreign investor Elliott picked up a 15.52 per cent stake in the AZPI via an offer for sale (OFS), a mechanism where the company issues new shares. It was done via foreign institutional investor (FII) sub accounts including DB International Asia, Suffolk (Mauritius), Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Mansfield (Mauritius) and Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Espana SA SVB.
In 2014 when AZPI promoters decided to delist, SEBI observed that Elliott decided to tender all its shares. The regulator found that AZPI and Elliott were acting in concert to influence the delisting in a manner that could be detrimental for retail shareholders. The delisting did not go through and in 2016 even before SEBI’s investigations into the matter were on Elliott sold a large chunk of its stake in AZPI.
“I caution the noticees (AZP AB Sweden and Elliott) and direct them to refrain from indulging in such unfair trade practices in future,” SK Mohanty, SEBI Whole Time Member (WTM), said in his order.
He said that his strong ‘censure’ to the noticees was for displaying gross professional misconduct and fraudulent trade practice in trying to arrive at a private arrangement among them so as to help the company sail through the delisting procedure in a manner that was intended to dilute the Reverse Book Building procedure and jeopardising the interests of the retail public shareholders.
On why no action has been taken, Mohanty explained that the scheme of fraud had failed, “though the noticees had conducted their affairs in a very self effacing manner with an ambition to fulfil their goal of delisting without any consideration of the commercial interest of the retail shareholders, providentially their plan to execute their ambition through an artifice or device in the form of pre-arranged negotiated price for delisting could not fructify and interest of the minority public shareholders remained protected and saved from being adversely affected by the probable manipulative actions of the notices. Also, Elliott Group have already divested their stake in the company,” he said.
SEBI has asked stock exchanges to closely monitor the entire delisting process to be initiated by the company in future to ensure compliance with all regulatory stipulations with fairness, transparency and integrity and to promptly report any aberrations noticed in the delisting process of AZPI.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
The need for safe blood is universal and June 14 is marked by the World Health Organization as World Blood ...
Covid presents the perfect time, if any, to reset and restart
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
Covid-19 has thrown the banking sector out of kilter and made the road to recovery longer and tougher.We ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 witness yet another rally last, but investors should stay cautious
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
SBI (₹187.8)The stock of SBI surged last week and posted a significant gain of a little over 16 per cent. It ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...