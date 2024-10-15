Ramesh Jampula, Vice-President, IT, India and APJC Regional CIO, Dell Technologies, spoke to businessline about the tenets driving key aspects of the company — its AI factory accelerating AI adoption and innovation for enterprises, and AI unlocking value within data while accelerating business growth.

What has Dell Technologies been up to? What new technologies is the company bullish on?

A big thing is the AI and Generative AI (GenAI) construct. There are four key themes around how Dell, as a company, is involved from an AI perspective — AI In, AI On, AI For and AI With. With AI In, we see how AI is built into all products, services, and solutions Dell offers and how it is driving speed, intelligence and automation. AI On is about how customers can run their AI workloads end to end, across clouds, at the edge, and on our infrastructure. AI For is how we use AI internally to modernise our businesses. Across Dell IT, we run the same workloads on the same infrastructure, which is Dell-on-Dell. And AI With, the AI ecosystem has many open AI-related vendors, and partners we work with. AI with is about working with our open ecosystem to simplify the AI experience. Dell’s AI factory is accelerating AI adoption and innovation for enterprises.

What kind of work is done in India for Dell? How are they contributing to developing emerging technologies like AI?

The India-based teams are also part of the global teams and are actively working on these constructs. Whether it is data-enabled solutions, AI-enabled infrastructure, or use cases where we are leveraging AI effectively within Dell IT, the India team continues to play an active role in enabling these products and services for our company.

How significant is the India market to Dell? Where does it stand from a global perspective?

Dell’s infrastructure solutions power some major government and public initiatives in India, including Aadhar, passport seva, the GST platform, State Bank of India, and IRCTC by managing operations on a massive scale. These examples tell how India is continuing to accelerate digitalisation and digital transformation, and how Dell’s products and services are helping customers navigate through the complexities of a multi-cloud, running on a hybrid cloud, on-prem, on the cloud, different workloads, on the edge.

Alongside the public sector, what other verticals are the company exploring?

Our products, services and offerings are the same across. For example, Dell Technologies and NVIDIA partnered to launch the Dell AI Factory to democratise the infrastructure needs of AI-enabled workloads. Whether consumed by the public or the private sector, at the end of the day, infrastructure modernisation is a key tenet of digital transformation driven across the board. A big attribute and important asset of AI is data, which is growing multi-fold across the public and private sectors. With edge devices and the way data is exploding, Dell is pivotal in providing the necessary compute and data storage-related products.

The organisation mentioned that some sectors Dell is focused on and can be the nation’s growth engines are BFSI, ITES, Healthcare, Education, Defence and Manufacturing, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Can you mention some use cases?

Internally, within Dell IT, we have several use cases and AI/ML adoption. We are customer zero for our products and services. Dell IT internally is leveraging a similar construct of storage and compute to build our data products. Similarly, we want to build our infrastructure, including our servers with GPUs and running our internal AI-enabled workloads. Use cases cut across supply chain services and areas internally within Dell like marketing and sales. Because we leverage our products and services, we can accelerate AI adoption internally within our company, across multiple use cases.

What challenges has Dell helped customers overcome with its solutions?

A lot of companies are investing in digital transformation and digitalising. Investing in data quality, resiliency and availability is not easy, so that’s a challenge, along with access to clean data, the right products and services for compute and storage. The second thing is to invest in AI-enabled infrastructure, like GPUs. The need of the hour is the amount of training these models require, the speed at which data needs to be processed, along with other aspects of AI-enabled use cases. Most companies have to evaluate what use cases are of the highest business value that can leverage the data and run AI/ML models on the Dell-enabled infrastructure to drive the business outcomes, so that’s another challenge we help them address.

What does Dell’s as-a-service model entail?

Enterprises are increasingly turning to as-a-service models to gain agility, for cost predictability, and to ensure they can stay competitive. This model allows companies to reduce their capital expenditure and shift to a more predictable operating expense-based model. This can help businesses better manage their cash flow and reduce the risk of investing in technology that may become obsolete quickly.

For example, I size my IT requirements for the next five years and buy the entire infrastructure for my data centre. This is capex and an upfront cost. With the as-a-service model, you can just buy the year one requirement and keep adding incrementally based on the workloads. The cost will go up only as you consume. Infrastructure is offered to our customers as a service with the flexibility of pay as they consume. Dell’s Project Apex, our breakthrough portfolio of as-a-service offerings, simplifies digital transformation by increasing IT agility and control and helps enterprises adopt an as-a-service offering. It reduces the time and complexity of acquiring, managing, maintaining, and servicing physical IT infrastructure.

