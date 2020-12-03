Deloitte opens ‘AWS Cloud Garage at Deloitte’ in Mumbai

In an extension of its global collaboration with AWS, Deloitte has opened a centre of excellence ‘AWS Cloud Garage at Deloitte’ at the Deloitte Knowledge Centre in Mumbai.

The Cloud Garage will function virtually to begin with and later move to a hybrid model (virtual and physical) with 15-20 dedicated resources.

“This is a first of its kind Cloud Garage in India, which will bring together AWS Cloud technology services and capabilities along with Deloitte’s sectoral expertise and business insights and Cloud delivery capabilities to customers looking for accelerated Cloud implementation and digital transformation services in a post COVID world. Deloitte has built over a 100 assets globally, many of which will be relevant to our customers in India and we will go to market together with these. An AWS Cloud Garage at Deloitte will showcase the full breadth and depth of offerings and services from both companies to our customers in India and enable them to ideate, prototype and implement Cloud solutions across solution offerings” Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Business, AISPL, AWS India and South Asia, told BusinessLine.

Pointing out that Covid-19 has accelerated the trend toward digital, cloud and AI/ML, Romal Shetty, President, Consulting, Deloitte India, said: “There is a big trend towards virtualisation as many businesses got severely impacted with their inability to do many things physically after the onset of Covid. The online D2C, contactless business model has become increasingly important along with remote working. New business models using AR/VR to buy furniture for instance, the experience of mobile apps and buying a flight ticket in a few seconds – these are some of the big ticket trends we are seeing that have accentuated the need for businesses to move towards the Cloud.”

“Businesses are also becoming more cost conscious and are moving from a capex to an opex model. The AWS Cloud Garage at Deloitte will accelerate an organisation’s Cloud adoption journey. AWS has a lot of pre-configured solutions and data models already available. If we had to build a model on our own, it may take 6 months, but with AWS it will take us 6 weeks to do it. Customers can experience the power of Cloud with real use cases, brainstorming sessions and understand how an innovative idea can generate tangible business benefits with speed and scale” added Shetty.

Some of the key areas that will be available within AWS Cloud Garage at Deloitte include, scalable Cloud application development using serverless technologies and microservices, IoT-enabled solutions for data analysis, artificial intelligence and machine services using computer vision and personalisation, cyber-security, data analytics, risk management and more.

A demo ground will show various AWS Cloud use cases, including a use case where IoT data is powering a manufacturing command centre, how chat bots are used for financial planning and analytics, and the benefits of cloud based predictive forecasting. Moreover, the opening of AWS Cloud Garage at Deloitte will serve as the launch of several go to market initiatives in India, including organising sector specific workshops, addressing industries like healthcare, manufacturing and life sciences.