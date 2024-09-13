Bengaluru-based Delta Electronics’ new research facility will play a key role in its operations by powering its local and global energy and power-saving solution requirements, with an expected contribution of around 70 per cent to projects in India, according to Niranjan Nayak, MD of Delta Electronics India.

Additionally, this facility will support Delta’s global projects with an estimated projection of 30 per cent, with these percentages expected to shift based on changing requirements, he told businessline.

Although the R&D centre is still in its early stages, the company anticipates a substantial increase in orders within the next five years. Delta is also aiming to integrate projects from both its local business and global R&D centres. “We expect to see many new projects arising from our adaptive strategies and hiring expansion,” Nayak said. “As our R&D capabilities grow and we develop innovative solutions for global markets, we anticipate a significant increase in both local and international business.”

The R&D centre in Bengaluru is focused on designing products and solutions for renewable energy, such as solar inverters, to support the expected growth in India over the next decade. Furthermore, it is working on energy storage solutions to meet India’s needs across various sectors.

Significant growth

It is also developing onboard components and charging infrastructure for the rapidly growing two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and four-wheeler EV market, as well as data centre and industrial automation products, which are anticipated to see significant growth within the next five years.

He further noted that Delta is poised to adjust the focus of its India-based R&D with a dynamic and adaptable approach to evolving needs based on its long-term strategy. “If there is a higher demand for software, which we excel in India, or if global R&D centers need more software expertise, we can quickly scale up our software capabilities,” he explained.

Currently, Delta has over 300 engineers, and it plans to hire an additional 500-700 engineers to meet its goals for the next five years.

