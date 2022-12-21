The demand for high-skill talent across roles on a contractual basis witnessed an increase of 105 per cent in the last 12 months, said a report by Awign.

The report pointed out that companies’ transition to working with high-skill contractual talent is a result of widespread digital adoption and the necessity for businesses to concentrate on profitability.

Notably, 85 per cent of the total demand has come from businesses looking to hire gig workers for tech-related positions. Full-stack developers, data scientists, react and java developers, mobile app developers, and cloud engineers are also in high demand in the gig economy, per the report.

“The trend is especially relevant for tech roles, given the incremental rise in tech transformation across industries. The gig model allows enterprises to vary their fixed costs and optimise their toplines, and the growing adoption is a result of a focus on business profitability. In the coming years, a hybrid workforce dominated by the gig workforce will become the standard norm of working for enterprises across the globe,” said Gurpreet Singh, co-founder and chief business officer, Awign.

Data from the report showed that large enterprises account for 76 per cent of the demand for high-skilled talent, while mid-size enterprises account for 16 per cent, and start-ups and growing businesses account for 8 per cent.

Similarly, there has been an increasing demand for high-skill contractual talent across non-tech roles. The demand in creative roles such as HR and recruitment, mechanical engineering and content writing have seen a spike of 5 per cent, 8 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively in the last six months.

