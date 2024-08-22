Denmark-based Rockwool Group, a leading provider of fire-resilient stone wool insulation solutions, is expanding its manufacturing footprint in India with a new greenfield factory at Cheyyar in Tamil Nadu involving an investment of ₹550 crore.

The new factory will occupy a 50,000-sq-m area within a 56-acre site, strategically planned to meet the growing demand for non-combustible stone wool insulation in the region. This expansion will also help Rockwool increase its market presence in India’s insulation industry. The facility is expected to employ approximately 150 people and will produce stone wool insulation that is non-combustible, recyclable and durable.

“I am pleased to announce our second investment in India — a €50-million facility near Chennai, which is expected to be operational by the first half of 2026,” said Thomas Kähler, Chairman of the Board of the €3.6-billion Rockwool Group. “India’s strong commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable solutions aligns perfectly with our offerings. This expansion is just the beginning, as we anticipate further developments in response to the growing demand for our products.”

In 2011, the company established its first facility at Dahej, Gujarat, and it currently produces about 40,000 tonnes of stone wool-based sustainable solutions.

With an annual capacity of 50,000 tonnes, the Cheyyar factory will be larger than the Gujarat unit and will produce innovative products for specialised applications, particularly those related to fire safety.

Increasing demand

“Our non-combustible products are witnessing increasing demand in India. Additionally, we will introduce dual-density technology aimed at residential renovation and construction projects. We cater to three key segments: general building insulation, industrial applications like oil refineries and cement industries, and the OEM segment, particularly for insulated panels,” explained Darryl Mathews, Managing Director, Rockwool Asia.

He elaborated that the company’s products are designed to enhance energy efficiency, lower costs, and minimise environmental impact. Additionally, they improve both acoustic and thermal conditions, which significantly contribute to the comfort and well-being of those living and working in the buildings.

The primary raw material for Rockwool’s products is stone, which is readily available. The company also prioritises sustainability by recycling materials, and re-melting old products into new ones, and plans to expand these practices further in India.