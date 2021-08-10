Dental SaaS player CareStack to expand operations to Kochi, Pune

Thiruvananthapuram and Florida-based dental SaaS (software-as-a-service) start-up CareStack is expanding operations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Pune. It plans to add 400 employees in engineering and professional services teams by year-end, out of which 200 will be freshers.

CareStack offers employees benefits such as ESOP, health insurance, fitness memberships, tuition reimbursements, flexible holidays, remote working and ample opportunities for personal/professional development, a company spokesman said. It seeks to make it a rewarding experience for employees to immerse themselves in the pursuit of crafting elegant solutions for global healthcare challenges.

Cloud dental software

CareStack was founded in 2015 with the mission to simplify dental practice management and allow dental practitioners to truly focus on things that matter - patient care and business growth. Its cloud dental software offers dental practitioners a complete solution to manage functions such as appointments, treatments, claims, payments, patient communication, reporting and analytics.

Also read: CareStack raises $22.5 million

The software helps clinics to simplify work, elevate patient relationships and gain more time to focus on patient care. CareStack now serves more than 1,000 dental offices and adds 50 new offices each month.

Expansion plans drawn up

Currently operating from Technopark Phase 3 in Thiruvananthapuram, CareStack plans to expand to two more office spaces in the city - one inside Technopark itself while the other one will be housed in ‘Atomic Workspaces’ just outside. It is also setting up a facility in Pune, apart from expanding in Kochi. “In the coming years, Indian SaaS industry will open up thousands of job opportunities, considering the increasing pace of digital transformation and more businesses transitioning away from legacy software solutions into SaaS subscriptions,” said Abhilash Krishna, CareStack CEO and Founder.

Aims to quadruple revenue

“CareStack is delighted to expand in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Pune and be a home to passionate engineers who are looking for opportunities to maximize their potential - both learning and earning.” The start-up is currently in a growth phase and expects to quadruple its revenue this year. It has so far raised $60 million and is rapidly expanding with the objective of serving 10,000+ dental offices and 30 million patients over the next five years, Krishna said.