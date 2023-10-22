Rediffusion has named Dentsu veteran Fumio Oshima as its Group Chairman. The Rediffusion Board met in Tokyo and unanimously approved this appointment, the company said in a statement.

Oshima headed global operations at Dentsu Inc in the mid-to-late 1990s and early 2000s as Executive Vice-President and Senior Managing Director, and was also the Director on the Global Board of Publicis for over a decade.

“He is a true global advertising leader, who has championed many global brands and conquered many global geographies over the years. Having him as Group Chairman of Rediffusion is an honour and privilege for us,” said Sandeep Goyal, Chairman & MD of Rediffusion.

Rediffusion was a joint venture company till 2018, when Dentsu and Young & Rubicam owned 20 per cent equity in the agency. In 2021, the company was 100 per cent acquired by Tanya & Sandeep Goyal’s Mogaé Group.

“I am humbled to be invited back to be associated with Rediffusion after nearly two decades. I served on the Board of the agency for many years. Rediffusion is one of India’s best known agencies and I have known both Diwan Arun Nanda and Sandeep Goyal for nearly 30 years now and have closely followed the success of both Rediffusion and Everest,” added Oshima.

Rediffusion Group has nearly 350 employees. The group includes ad agencies Rediffusion, Everest, Next by Rediffusion, Ladyfinger, Rediffusion Studios, Rediffusion AI Design, Rediffusion SmartMedia and is home to The Bharat Lab, Red Lab and ICYMI — its strategy and consumer insights initiatives. The ad group has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Chennai.