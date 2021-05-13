Desi micro-blogging platform Koo gets new logo

A three-pronged transformation
Koo unveiled its new logo on Thursday, a continuation of the yellow bird but with a fresh new look. This new identity was unveiled online by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on the auspicious occasion of his 65th birthday.
Koo was founded in March 2020, as a micro-blogging platform in Indian languages and has since garnered over 6 million users. In a country where just 10 per cent of India speaks English, there’s a deep need for a social media platform that can deliver immersive language experiences to Indian users and help them connect with each other.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, Art of Living, said “Social connectivity and flow of information is one of the signs of a civilised society. The Koo App is connecting millions of people around the country and around the world as well. Today, I am happy to launch the new logo of the Koo App. My congratulations to Aprameya and his team, for coming up with such a brilliant social media app in such a short period of time.”
“We are very excited to unveil our new identity. Its fresh new look and an indication of our little yellow bird growing up from being a toddler to an adolescent. The bird is full of positivity and will inspire people to talk about various aspects of life in the most positive manner. This little bird is ready to fly. We are grateful to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for inaugurating Koo’s new logo on the auspicious day of his 65th birthday,” said Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder, Koo.
