Detect Tech raises $28 m in Series B funding led by Prosus Ventures

Detect Technologies, an IIT-Madras incubated, AI-based SaaS enterprise, has raised $28 million in primary and secondary funding. It provides cloud-based applications to industries to automate and enhance visibility of industrial risks and improve productivity.

Prosus Ventures led this round with significant participation from existing investors Accel and Elevation Capital, and continued support from other existing investors—Shell Ventures, Bharat Innovation Fund and Bluehill Capital, says a release.

The company will utilise this capital to expand and strengthen its sales and operations across international markets in North America and Europe. Operating in theAI space, the company has also allocated funds for enriching its product suite.

Expanding footprint

Detect will expand its customer base in North America. The company has established a presence in Houston, TX as its tNorth American headquarters and has signed multi-year global contracts with Fortune 500 industries.

“Our vision is to provide actionable intelligence to help industries mitigate their risks while achieving their business objectives sustainably,” said Daniel Raj David, CEO and Co-founder of Detect Technologies.

Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments, India, at Prosus Ventures, said frontline worker safety and asset productivity are massive unsolved global problems, with significant financial and ESG-related implications. The Detect team has done a ‘phenomenal’ job in building a machine learning based, plug and play cloud solution to automate detection of safety violations on a near real-time basis, which is reflected in their market leadership, quality of logos and the recent as well as expected scale up in the business, the release said.