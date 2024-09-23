DeVANS Modern Breweries has expanded its pan-India footprint through a strategic production tie-up with a major brewery in the Northeast. Building upon the success of its previous tie-ups in Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, the company has now entered into a production tie-up with another entity in Assam. The move enhances DeVANS’ production capacity to 1,90,600 KL, with additional production of over 10 lakh cases annually.

Prem Dewan, CMD of DeVANS, said, “Assam represents a vibrant market with immense growth potential in the brewing industry. Our collaboration in Assam not only enables us to serve the local market efficiently but also underscores our dedication to providing consumers with unparalleled quality and taste.” He added that the company’s expansion into Assam marks a milestone in its mission to introduce consumers to beverages crafted with expertise.

The company, which primarily manufactures malt spirits and beers, has two breweries and two distilleries across parts of Jammu, including Samba, Kotputli, and Bohri.

DeVANS is also poised to introduce new products, with plans to launch a premium craft gin and additional expressions of its single malt, GianChand whisky. Most recently, DeVANS debuted in the Premium Lager Segment with two beers – Six Fields Brute with up to 8per cent ABV and Six Fields Pilsner with up to 5per cent ABV.

Currently, DeVANS operates in 18 States, mostly in the North and the East. In the South, the brand is present in Pondicherry. The company also exports to several countries, including New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore, UAE, Vietnam, and Hong Kong.