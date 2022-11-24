Devans Modern Breweries, one of the producers of malt spirits in India, has launched its premium offering - GianChand Single Malt Whisky.

Matured in a distillery producing malt spirits since 1961, Devans says its GianChand Single Malt is a delicate Indian malt with a pineapple drop candy sweetness carried hand-in-hand by barley and a firm vanilla backbone softened by thin oils that ensure the tannin build.

Prem Dewan, Chairman & Managing Director of Devans, told businessLine, “The market for Indian single malts is expanding, and we view this as a huge opportunity given the positive reviews the new product has received.” He further said Devans plans to sell about 15,000-20,000 cases yearly. The product is currently available in Jammu, Ladakh, and Delhi and will enter the markets in Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh going forward.

Distribution

Devans’ established distribution channels for its beers will help the distribution of the new product. Additionally, the product will have a standard ex-factory price all over India, Dewan mentioned. “The product is an ode to our founder Dewan Gian Chand. Gian Chand Single Malt from our flagship unit is a major milestone for the company which has just completed 60 glorious years,” he added.

The company said that the distillation and maturation processes have been fine-tuned in the unit during the past six decades to ensure ideal conditions for the manufacture and development of the malt spirit.

Dewan said that the company plans to shift its production to its new plant in Samba (a town in Jammu) in the next two to three years. The new plant has a storage capacity of 22,000 barrels. Devans also plans to launch additional expressions of GianChand in the next phase. The expressions would be a single malt without any peat, a cask strength and one with a high level of peat.

