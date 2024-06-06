Jammu-based DeVANS Modern Breweries has expanded its product portfolio to include more wheat beers under its Six Fields umbrella. The category, which currently has Six Fields Blanche and Six Fields Cult, will now include Six Fields Pilsner, a light beer, and Six Fields Brut, a strong lager beer.

The products were first launched about 15 days ago in Jammu and will be soon introduced in Uttarakhand and Delhi. The company is also working on releasing a dark beer and a craft gin variant towards the end of the year.

“We will manufacture our craft gin in our two distilleries in Jammu, where we primarily make malt spirit because of the similarity in processes. We do not plan any production tie-ups for our liquor because we have better quality controls in our units rather than elsewhere,” Prem Dewan, the Chairman and Managing Director of DeVANS, told businessline .

The company, which primarily manufactures malt spirits and beers, has two breweries and two distilleries across parts of Jammu, including Samba, Kotputli, and Bohri. They have tie-ups with breweries across Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Their most recent tie-up was in Tamil Nadu.

Currently, DeVANS operates in 18 states, mostly in the North and the East. It plans to enter Maharashtra and Goa after the monsoons with its beers and single malt. In the South, the brand is present in Pondicherry. The company also exports to several countries, including New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore, UAE, Vietnam, and Hong Kong.

“We are looking to export to some new areas, but not at the expense of our recoveries. Our beers are doing very well in the UAE and New Zealand. These are our two main markets for beer and volumes are rising. We sell about four containers monthly in New Zealand and UAE each. We are happy about it,” said Dewan, adding that the revenue generated in domestic sales is much higher.

Commenting on internal investments, he said, “Whatever liquidity we have, we invest in our units. This includes investments in expansion and quality improvements. The amount of investment or quality control we follow, nobody in the industry follows.”

While the Six Fields range is part of DeVANS’ premium portfolio, the Godfather range is more of a mainstream brand. Some other products in DeVANS’ portfolio are GianChand, an Indian single malt whiskey, and Old Vat, a premium blended whiskey.