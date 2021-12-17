Developers of Sputnik V claim vaccine effective against Omicron

Early laboratory studies by Russia’s Gamaleya Centre have demonstrated that Sputnik V vaccine and the single-dose Sputnik Light booster are effective against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 compared to other vaccines, according to developers of the vaccine.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) chief Kirill Dmitriev said that studies have showed the virus’ neutralising activity against Omicron by Sputnik V was 3-7 times less than other vaccines.

Pointing to data on the waning efficacy of mRNA vaccines, officials said the Sputnik Light booster (human adenovirus serotype 26 and the first component of Sputnik V) was effective for heterologous boosting (where a different vaccine is given as a booster shot). Sputnik Light is registered in more than 20 countries as a standalone vaccine and a universal booster to other vaccines, helping increase their efficacy, said RDIF, In India, RDIF partners with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to bring the Sputnik vaccines into the country, even as multiple production alliances are also in place to expand the vaccines’ supplies.