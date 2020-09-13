Companies

Devendra Darda elected chairman of ABC for 2020-21

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 13, 2020 Published on September 13, 2020

Devendra V Darda, Managing Director of Lokmat Media Group, has been elected Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2020-2021.

Lokmat Media Group is one of the largest regional media groups in India and has presence in print, digital, TV and events, encompassing all media. Darda has served on media industry bodies INS and IFRA. He also presides over several educational institutions in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and is on the managing committee of Western India Football Association.

Karunesh Bajaj, ITC Ltd, representing Advertiser category on the Council, was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for 2020-2021. Members on the Bureau’s Council of Management for 2020-2021 were also named under categories representing publishers, advertisers and advertising agencies.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 13, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.