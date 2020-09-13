Devendra Darda elected chairman of ABC for 2020-21

Devendra V Darda, Managing Director of Lokmat Media Group, has been elected Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2020-2021.

Lokmat Media Group is one of the largest regional media groups in India and has presence in print, digital, TV and events, encompassing all media. Darda has served on media industry bodies INS and IFRA. He also presides over several educational institutions in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and is on the managing committee of Western India Football Association.

Karunesh Bajaj, ITC Ltd, representing Advertiser category on the Council, was unanimously elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for 2020-2021. Members on the Bureau’s Council of Management for 2020-2021 were also named under categories representing publishers, advertisers and advertising agencies.