Devotional platform for temples DevDham (previously DevDarshan) has raised ₹6 crore in its seed round, led by Titan Capital, All In Capital, Veda VC and TDV Partners. The company has raised $1 million in investment to date.

The investment will be used to expand the temple network, enhance technology infrastructure, and strengthen marketing efforts, said the company. Additionally, it plans to focus on building tech and product infrastructure, operations, and temple relations.

The startup, which was founded by IIT graduates Pranav Kapoor, Suyash Taneja, and Sagnika Chowdhury, aims to connect devotees globally with Hindu temples, offering online daily darshan, pujas, and digital donations.

Unorganised market

At present, the devotional market in India stands at $50 billion and is highly unorganised. Bipin Shah, Partner at Titan Capital, said, “The start-up is playing a pivotal role in reviving traditions and bringing all established temple pooja live on the app. We are glad to be a part of something transformative, to empower people on their spiritual journeys and make a positive impact on their lives.“

“We aim to lay a strong digital foundation for Indian culture, Sanatan Dharma, and Vedic traditions.This investment is a testament to our potential, a catalyst for future growth, and a step closer towards digital Bharat and Vedic culture. Om Namah Shivaya,” said Pranav Kapoor, Co-Founder at DevDham.

The platform claims to have garnered substantial market momentum and, since its inception, has enabled 500,000+ mantras chanting and 100,000+ darshans for 100,000+ Happy Devotees. DevDham has built a network of 500+ temples and 2000+ pandits in 18 States. In the future, it aims to become a one-stop devotional platform to cater to all devotional needs.

