DGCA fines Air India ₹10 lakh for flouting norms relating to denial of boarding to passengers with valid tickets

New Delhi, June 14 The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has fined Tata Group-owned Air India ₹10 lakh for violating norms relating to denial of boarding to passengers having valid tickets.

As per the existing rules, in case a passenger with a valid ticket is denied boarding, the airline must provide an alternate arrangement or compensation.

In case the airline is able to arrange an alternate flight for the said passenger within an hour, no compensation is to be paid. However, if the airline is able to provide the alternate arrangement within next 24 hours, a compensation up to ₹10,000 is prescribed in the norms.

For anything beyond 24 hours, a compensation up to ₹20,000 is laid down.

Calling such incidents (of denial of boarding to passengers with valid tickets) as a matter “of serious concern”, the DGCA in a statement said a series of checks were carried out at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi airports. There were specific instances, in the case of Air India – where the regulation is not being followed. As a result, a show cause notice was issued to the airline and also a personal hearing was afforded.

The airline, according to the aviation regulator, “does not have a policy in this regard and is not paying any compensation to passengers”

“To say the least, it is a matter of serious concern and unacceptable. In the specific cases detailed, after going through AI (Air India) submissions, as part of enforcement action, the competent authority has levied a penalty of ₹10,00,000. In addition, the airline has been advised to immediately put the systems in place to resolve the issue – failing which further action shall be taken by DGCA,” it said in a statement.