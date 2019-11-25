DGCA to IndiGo: For every new A320neo plane, ground an old one with unmodified PW engine

“We never anticipated Alexa to have such a profound impact on society”
Alexa has transformed the world of consumer technology in interesting ways. The smart voice assistant from ...
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday instructed IndiGo to ensure that it grounds an old A320neo aircraft with an unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engine for every new A320neo plane inducted into its fleet.
The DGCA order comes after a series of incidents reported with IndiGo’s A320neos with PW engines. It was not immediately known how many of its aircraft will be affected by the order.
The aviation regulator, following a review meeting, also asked IndiGo to ensure that leased engines being imported have modified Low Pressure Turbine 3rd stage technology.
The DGCA clarified in a statement that while it “does not wish to interfere with the import of aircraft”, it is its considered view that from now on, every aircraft that is added to the existing fleet leads to one of those with PW unmodified engines being grounded. The new aircraft may be operated on the same schedule as the earlier one, it added.
“The grounded aircraft can be allowed a fresh schedule once its engines are replaced. This process may remain in force till all the engines in the fleet have been replaced,” the DGCA statement said, adding that in case IndiGo manages to procure sufficient engines from the original equipment manufacturer for replacement, this process can be suitably altered.
“The DGCA perceives that this substitution of aircraft...will not cause any disruption and shall improve the safety of aircraft operations and maintain regularity of operations,” the statement added.
Alexa has transformed the world of consumer technology in interesting ways. The smart voice assistant from ...
New features and better sound come to this little smart speaker
A big battery that charges in 30 minutes, the latest Snapdragon, a 64MP camera, and that 90Hz screen all made ...
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
Not really. Buy a regular term plan and invest the balance amount in bank FD or PPF
Digital deals are grabbing a good part of the revenue pie, but client spends are slowing down. So, what does ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are moving sideways, but with a negative bias
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...