DGCA to IndiGo: For every new A320neo plane, ground an old one with unmodified PW engine

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday instructed IndiGo to ensure that it grounds an old A320neo aircraft with an unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engine for every new A320neo plane inducted into its fleet.

The DGCA order comes after a series of incidents reported with IndiGo’s A320neos with PW engines. It was not immediately known how many of its aircraft will be affected by the order.

The aviation regulator, following a review meeting, also asked IndiGo to ensure that leased engines being imported have modified Low Pressure Turbine 3rd stage technology.

The DGCA clarified in a statement that while it “does not wish to interfere with the import of aircraft”, it is its considered view that from now on, every aircraft that is added to the existing fleet leads to one of those with PW unmodified engines being grounded. The new aircraft may be operated on the same schedule as the earlier one, it added.

“The grounded aircraft can be allowed a fresh schedule once its engines are replaced. This process may remain in force till all the engines in the fleet have been replaced,” the DGCA statement said, adding that in case IndiGo manages to procure sufficient engines from the original equipment manufacturer for replacement, this process can be suitably altered.

“The DGCA perceives that this substitution of aircraft...will not cause any disruption and shall improve the safety of aircraft operations and maintain regularity of operations,” the statement added.