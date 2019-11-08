Dhanuka Agritech net profit rises 9% in Q2

Listed Crop protection firm Dhanuka Agritech has reported a net profit of around Rs 60 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, up 9 per cent over Rs 55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The firm also earned a total revenue of Rs 406.84 crore in the second quarter, around 5 per cent more than Rs 385.75 crore registered in the same quarter last fiscal.

“The company’s financial performance in Q2 and first half of this year has been satisfactory, with 5.18 per cent growth in turnover. This year, we launched three competitive products for paddy, cotton and chilli crops which has seen huge acceptability among farmers. Further, rainfall this year, though delayed has been normal, which impacted the sales and our company’s performance," M.K. Dhanuka, Managing Director, Dhanuka Agritech, said in the statement.