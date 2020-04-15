Dharamsi Morarji starts partial manufacturing operations

Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company (DMCC) on Wednesday said it has started partial manufacturing operations of some of its products in a gradual and phased manner at its plants at Roha and Dahej. This is as per the permissions received.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said it has taken necessary preventive and precautionary measures in both the plants as per the prevailing guidelines.

Due to the continued restriction in movement of goods and people in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company may not be able to operate the plants at its optimal capacities for some time, it said.

DMCC makes chemicals for industries in textile processing, emulsions, polymers, dyes & pigments, pharmaceutical intermediates, electroplating, thermal paper coating, fire retardants, agro chemicals, water treatment, fertilisers and cosmetics.