Publicis Groupe India on Friday said that Dheeraj Sinha, will be stepping down from his roles of Co-Chief Executive, Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman, BBH India ending his seven-year stint. He will be with the company till the end of October.

“In the coming months, he will continue working closely with Rajdeepak Das who leads Leo Burnett India as Co-CEO, in addition to holding the position of Chair, of the Publicis Groupe South Asia Creative Council,” the statement added.

Sinha joined the Groupe as Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett India, and has played multiple roles within the company from leading Strategy to leading Leo Burnett as Chief Executive Officer in partnership with Rajdeepak Das

“Under their leadership, Leo Burnett India has grown tremendously with some of the best and most reputed clients entrusting the agency with their business. It is also home to some of the best talent, strong culture and most awards across domestic, regional, and global levels. As Chairman of BBH, Sinha has played a pivotal role in strengthening BBH with the new leadership of Himanshu Saxena and Parixit Bhattacharya, a growing roster of top clients, and continuing with the unmatched creative pedigree,” the statement added.

Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, of Publicis Groupe, said, “ Thanks to Dheeraj’s leadership, Leo Burnett India is one of the most dynamic agencies and at the very top today. It is a powerhouse of creativity, talent, and pathbreaking advertising that solves for clients’ biggest challenges and unlocks growth while BBH India has been refreshed and put on a firm growth trajectory”.

“It’s been a dream run for me at the Publicis Groupe. We built Leo Burnett to be the No.1 agency in India and No.2 in Asia. I always dreamt of building a large, successful organisation where people came together do the best work of their lifetime. I think we got that feeling on our floors. We won more awards than we could celebrate, we won the biggest pitches,” Sinha said.