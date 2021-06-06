DHFL reports net profit of ₹96.75 crore in Q4FY21

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation reported a consolidated net profit of ₹96.75 crore for the fourth quarter of 2020-21 as against a net loss of ₹7,507.01 crore a year ago.
For the full fiscal 2020-21, it had a consolidated net loss of ₹15,051.17 crore compared to a net loss of ₹13,455.81 crore in 2019-20. For the fourth quarter, DHFL reported a 22.4 per cent drop in its total revenue from operations at ₹2,034.53 crore versus ₹2,623.40 crore a year ago. Total income also declined to ₹2,060.57 crore for the fourth quarter last fiscal from ₹2,160.98 crore a year ago.
“...the company has not made any provision for interest on borrowings amounting to ₹1,91,213 lakh and ₹7,65,155 lakh for the quarter and year-ended on March 31, 2021, respectively, in view of its current Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process,” said the results.
If the interest had accrued on borrowings and provided for, the profit for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021 would have been lower by ₹1,42,205 lakh (net of taxes) and the loss for year ended March 31, 2021 would have been higher by ₹5,69,046 lakh respectively (net of tax), it further said.
As on March 31, 2021, it had a negative net worth of ₹20,645.31 crore. Total assets amounted to ₹70,358.66 crore while total liabilities stood at ₹91,003.97 crore.
The investments and advance by way of unsecured Inter Corporate Deposits (ICD) including interest receivable aggregating ₹4,109.24 crore are outstanding as on March 31, 2021. The provision for the entire ICD amount has been made due to lack of security.
Noting that DHFL has accumulated losses due to which its net worth has been fully eroded, the auditor’s note said that its ability to remain as a "going concern" depends on the outcome of the ongoing CIRP.
“During this quarter-ended March 31, 2021, additional transactions amounting ₹12,73,574 lakh have been identified and reported by the company to Stock Exchanges and National Housing Bank and RBI as fraudulent, undervalued and preferential in nature,” it further said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...