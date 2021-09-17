DHL Express to raise average rates by 6.9% from January

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
DHL Express will hike average rates in India by 6.9 per cent beginning January 1 next year, the global express service provider has said.
Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. These measures are being regularly updated by national and international authorities in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.
Also read: DHL Express becomes Mumbai Indians ‘Principal Sponsor’
“The annual price adjustment allows us to invest more towards digital tools. It also allows us to invest in facility and fleet expansion to ensure resilient, sustainable and best-in-class customer solutions. This includes state-of-the-art aircraft and vehicles as well as the expansion of our hubs and gateways to increase capacity as demand for the fastest possible cross-border shipping continues to grow. We are also investing to stay fully compliant to the increasing regulatory and security measures globally. These investments ensure that we are supporting our customers in every step of their journey”, said R S Subramanian, SVP and Managing Director, DHL Express India.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...