DHL Express to raise average rates by 6.9% from January

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 17, 2021

Prices are adjusted taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures

DHL Express will hike average rates in India by 6.9 per cent beginning January 1 next year, the global express service provider has said.

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. These measures are being regularly updated by national and international authorities in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow.

“The annual price adjustment allows us to invest more towards digital tools. It also allows us to invest in facility and fleet expansion to ensure resilient, sustainable and best-in-class customer solutions. This includes state-of-the-art aircraft and vehicles as well as the expansion of our hubs and gateways to increase capacity as demand for the fastest possible cross-border shipping continues to grow. We are also investing to stay fully compliant to the increasing regulatory and security measures globally. These investments ensure that we are supporting our customers in every step of their journey”, said R S Subramanian, SVP and Managing Director, DHL Express India.

