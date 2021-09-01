Dhunseri group to set up ₹1,250 crore poly film factory at Panagarh

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Kolkata-based Dhunseri Group is setting up a manufacturing unit for production of flexible packaging films at an estimated investment of ₹1,250 crore.
The project will be implemented by Dhunseri Poly Films Private Ltd , a wholly owned subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd.
According to Chandra Kumar Dhanuka, Executive Chairman and Promoter, Dhunseri Group, the expected annual production is 45,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) in the first year of operation with a target of producing 1,60,000 tonnes by 2026-27.
The plant will manufacture polyester films which will cater to packaging materials used in food, cosmetics, personal care and pharmaceuticals.
The plant, which is spread over 38 acres is coming up in the Panagarh Industrial Park of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC). The initial investment on the project would be ₹400 crore in Phase 1. The funding would be a mix of internal accruals and debt.
The potential investment comprises the development, construction and operation of production plants and potentially other downstream products.
“The unit is expected to commence commercial operations by March 2023. The plant will initially provide employment opportunities for over 200 people directly. After completion this project will generate approximately 500 + direct and 1,000+ indirect employment,” Dhanuka said.
The products will be sold in domestic and international markets. The company has set a target of 15 per cent export to Europe and African countries.
The factory comes-up at a time when the domestic BOPP and BOPET market is nearly 1.2 million tons per annum. Demand is likely to grow at over 12 per cent per annum in coming years for BOPP and BOPET, respectively.
“The first unit will be a downstream unit of Dhunseri’s existing Haldia plant where it makes PET (polyethylene terephthalate) resins. It would be zero liquid discharge plant with ETP and STP proposed. The second and third units will produce BOPP films with a rated capacity of 134,000 tonnes and estimated production of 115,000 tonnes. The raw material for BOPP line will be sourced from IOCL Paradip plant (Odisha),” he said.
Dhanuka further added that the company expects a turnover of ₹1,500 crore from the flexible film business by 2026 and export of around ₹400 crore.
Dhunseri Group is also creating one of the largest table tennis academy at New Town, Kolkata. The 45,000 sq ft academy will have 27 tables under one roof. It will also have a residential accommodation, multi-purpose activity room, a cafeteria among other facilities. Dhunseri Group has joined hands with table tennis players Poulomi Ghatak and Soumyadip Roy for the same.
