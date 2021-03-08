Dhunseri Ventures decides to exit restaurant business

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Kolkata-based Dhunseri Ventures Ltd, owned and promoted by the Dhanukas, has decided to exit its restaurant business.
The company will divest its entire shareholding of 25 per cent in Tastetaria Foods Private Ltd to joint venture partner, Choicest Enterprises Ltd for ₹72,500 or at 0.01 paise per equity share.
The sale was completed on March 8.
Dhunseri Ventures Limited (formerly Dhunseri Petrochem) entered into a joint venture with Choicest Enterprises Ltd, a company under Ambuja Neotia Group, and Tastetaria Foods Private Limited to carry on the business of “setting up and operating restaurants for making and selling UNO brand of Chicago deep-dish pizzas”, under exclusive master franchisee agreement with Pizzeria Uno Corporation.
In a stock market notification, Dhunseri Ventures said, “it has divested the entire shareholding in Tastetaria Foods Private Limited in favour of its existing JV partner Choicest Enterprises Limited of Ambuja Neotia Group. Consequent to the above, Tastetaria Foods Private Limited has ceased to be the company’s joint venture company.”
Dhunseri Ventures in the notification further said, as on March 31, 2020, the unit had a loss of over ₹2.67 crore that was considered for consolidation.
“The buyer Choicest Enterprises Ltd does not belong to promoter or promoter group of Dhunseri Ventures,” the notification further said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...