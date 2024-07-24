Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd), a subsidiary of the British liquor giant Diageo, reported consolidated revenue from operations at ₹6,238 crore in Q1FY25, as opposed to ₹5,808 crore a year earlier.
Consolidated net sales increased 3.5 per cent at ₹2,761 crore this quarter, against ₹2,667 crore in the last quarter. Consolidated net profit for the June 2024 quarter was ₹485 crore, up from ₹477 crore in June 2023. Consolidated EBITDA was flat at ₹713 crore, both this year and the last.
The total NSV grew 8.3 per cent y-o-y (year on year), while the NSV of the prestige & above segment grew 10.1 per cent y-o-y.
Hina Nagarajan, CEO & Managing Director, said, “We have commenced FY25 with a steady performance in the first quarter. Looking ahead, we remain focused on enhancing the long-term competitiveness of our portfolio, to sustainably deliver in a soft-demand environment, and harness every opportunity to create long-term value for all our stakeholders.”
The company sold 13,699 cases this quarter, compared to 13,241 cases in the same quarter last fiscal.
