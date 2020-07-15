Diageo India rolls out enhanced wellness policy for employees

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
Diageo India has said that it has rolled out an enhanced wellness policy for all employees effective July 2020, as part of its commitment to promote an inclusive and diverse working environment. The policy will apply to all employees regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression including LGBT+. “With the enhanced policy, we are revising and expanding the definition of ‘family’ to include ‘same-sex’ and ‘live in’ partners,” the statement from the liquor major said.
As part of the wellness policy, medical coverage and leave benefits will be extended to both same-sex and opposite-sex domestic partners. Moreover, the policy will provide medical coverage for gender confirmation procedures. Similarly, surrogacy and fertility treatment medical benefits will be made available for all employees, the statement said.
Anand Kripalu, Managing Director and CEO, Diageo India, said, “At Diageo, championing inclusion and diversity is central to our purpose of celebrating life, every day, everywhere. Our strength lies is in our diversity, with each person bringing their distinct experience, talent and culture, that is integral to our business success. Through the enhanced policy, we are committed to providing a workplace that is equal and provides dignity and respect to all, and is reflective of our values and who we are.”
Diageo India is a subsidiary of the London-based Diageo plc. The company manufactures, sells and distributes premium brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, Royal Challenge, McDowell’s No.1, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has over 3,200 employees, 48 manufacturing facilities across States and Union Territories, a strong distribution network and a Technical Centre.
