Diageo India to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2025

iageo India has said that it plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its operations in the country by 2025.

In a statement, it said it plans to achieve net water positive impact in India by 2026 and ensure 100 per cent use of recycled content in plastic packaging by 2030.

It said it has set out to achieve 25 goals as part of its ‘Society 2030: Spirit of Progress’ plan, designed to make a positive impact on the world by 2030, in the ‘Decade of Action’ to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Diageo will focus its action over the next ten years in three core areas, carefully selected to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): promoting positive drinking; championing inclusion and diversity, and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

“We are committed to playing our part to protect the environment and leading the way for the industry. Diageo India has achieved great strides in sustainability - both at our manufacturing sites as well as the communities in which we operate. Our ambitious goals for the next critical decade is our commitment to the future.”Anand Kripalu, Managing Director and CEO, Diageo India said.

Some of the highlights from the global ‘SOCIETY 2030: SPIRIT OF PROGRESS’ plan include: Promoting positive drinking:

By 2030, Diageo will reach more than 1 billion people with messages of moderation from its brands;

Will change the attitudes of 5 million drivers towards drink driving; and

Will educate over 10 million people on the dangers of drinking underage through ‘SMASHED’, Diageo’s alcohol education awareness programme, now operating in every continent.

Championing inclusion and diversity

Diageo will build on its strong track record of inclusion and diversity by setting an industry-leading ambition to have 45 per cent representation of leaders from ethnically diverse backgrounds by 2030 as well as 50 per cent of all leaders being women; and

Diageo will also provide skills and training to over 1.7 million people to help create an inclusive and thriving hospitality sector.

Pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability

Diageo has committed to working towards a low-carbon future, harnessing 100 per cent renewable energy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across direct operations and working with suppliers to reduce indirect carbon emissions by 50 per cent; and

By 2030, Diageo will ensure that every drink it produces will take 30 per cent less water to make than it does today and will achieve a net positive water impact in our key water-stressed basins and communities; and

It will also deliver over 150 community water projects across the world, including providing access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene; and

Diageo will support over 1.5 lakh smallholder farmers with farming techniques to regenerate the land and build biodiversity; and

By 2030 ensure that the business is using 100 per cent recycled content in plastic packaging and that 100 per cent of Diageo’s packaging will be widely recyclable.