Did these sectors see Covid stress?

POCO M2 launched in India
Price starts at ₹10,999
The Expert Committee on Resolution Framework for Covid-19 related Stress, which was appointed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), submitted its report to RBI on September 4. The report was posted on RBI’s website on September 7.
According to the committee, the first and foremost task before it was to identify the sectors where the impact of Covid-19 was visible.
To have a better understanding of the above objective, the Committee held several meetings with various stakeholders and studied the RBI’s Financial Stability Report and other publications and research reports. It also studied comparison of Q1 FY 2021 with Q1FY 2020 financials of companies across many sectors.
The report said that these studies and meetings clearly indicated stress in several sectors as summarized here.
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
1. Being a fitness enthusiast, I believe, ‘Health is wealth’. A healthy body is where the healthy mind stays, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...