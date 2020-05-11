Digital adoption may accelerate in automotive shop floors during post-Covid: EY

iPhone SE in India for ₹38,900
Offers ₹3,600 cashback on HDFC Bank cards
Though still at a nascent stage, digital adoption on manufacturing shop floors in India may gain momentum with more and more vehicle producers and auto parts makers embracing it for competitive reasons, said a report of global consulting firm EY.
The Covid-19 outbreak creates a new set of challenges on the shop floor for Indian automotive OEMs. It has further slowed down demand and impacted labour availability apart from flagging health and safety concerns, said the report, titled ‘EY Digital Manufacturing India Survey 2019’.
This makes it important for firms to expedite a well-planned road map to manage the crisis and build resilience for future uncertainties. Digital may be an ideal option to enable manufacturing and supply chains to build strength and adapt to the new normal, the report added. For the auto industry, investment in digitisation of manufacturing should be viewed as a risk mitigation technique (much like insurance), it further noted.
The report said only 23 per cent of the large manufacturing firms in India have a clear digital strategy. However, unlike other industries, the automotive shop floor leads in the adoption of emerging technologies in India.
Thus, digitisation is likely to help OEMs and auto component manufacturers extract data to help them study past events and improve their productivity. The data can also be used for gathering insights that can be leveraged to make smarter decisions and predict future events, said the report.
It would also help the shop-floors to remain functional in such crisis situations, where the dependency on manpower has been a challenge. Digitisation may also address the strategic imperatives like preparing for volatility and variables, reinventing manufacturing and supply chain, and evolving workplace models to attract talent, said the EY report.
While it is urgent to respond to the current situation, there is also a need to plan for the future as the industry dynamics are likely to change significantly as the world comes out of this crisis and a new normal/paradigm is set to emerge in each industry, the report noted.
The current stress on liquidity and factory operations due to the disruption caused by Covid-19 will most certainly accelerate the digitisation of shop floors and enable auto manufacturers to become proactive, agile, flexible and adaptive.
Each auto manufacturer would need to immediately undertake a stage-wise approach to achieve digital maturity at a faster pace. Irrespective of their size and scale of operations, companies may have to work out a well thought-out strategy and a roadmap that leverages Industry 4.0 interventions to regain stability and stay competitive in the medium to long term, it said.
Offers ₹3,600 cashback on HDFC Bank cards
LoadShare Networks, an asset-light logistics platforms, has raised ₹100 crore in a Series B round led by ...
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The use of LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate), currently the predominant global interest rate benchmark, is ...
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
While higher slippages and write-offs are dampeners, strong capital ratios offer comfort
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...