Lifechart, India’s digital alternative healthcare platform has raised $2,00,000 pre-seed funding from Expert Dojo and Nitish Mittersain, founder of Nazara Technologies.

The funding is aimed at expanding business internationally and to create a Health Metaverse, as well as a few new categories of alternative healthcare products.

Lifechart was founded to create an alternate healthcare ecosystem, where customers can get everyday wellness at a one-stop shop (diagnosis, cure, and wellness products).

It is on the verge of raising another $2 million in funding from Indian and overseas investors by the next quarter, it said.

The company is planning to go international in the next three to four months owing to a high demand for alternative healthcare solutions in the US and Japanese markets, alongside India, it further said.

It is planning to double up counts of counselors, yoga and meditation experts leading to high revenue monthly growth.

With the latest funding, to offer new product lines such as interactive yoga and self meditation.

Mansi Sharma, Co-founder from Lifechart, said, “As we all are moving towards a sedentary lifestyle which is resulting in a sharp rise in chronic diseases. Our vision is to create an ecosystem of alternate healthcare solutions for the world which focuses on the root cause elimination of chronic diseases. I am so grateful to expert dojo and specially to Nitish being our early believer and force behind our success.”

K. Sandeep, Co-founder, LifeChart, said, “With our health meta we would be connecting such users to peers and global community where they’ll make new friends. This will not only divert their minds from the problem to solution mode, but shall also help them to get advice from folks who are passing through the same phase. We are thankful to expert dojo and Nitish for believing in our vision.”

“Alternate Healthcare is the need of the hour. With a very strong team of repeat founders, Lifechart is in the right space and I wish them all the best for their massive expansion plans,” Nitish Mittersain, Founder of Nazara Technologies.

Brian Mcmahon, Founder of Expert Dojo, said, “We are so pleased to have invested in Lifechart. This company has massive ambitions. It’s great to see them scale in this very important market segment.”