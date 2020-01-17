Digital lender Clix Capital eyes external commercial borrowing to diversify resource base

‘We see the Indian EV market growing in the years to come’
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Clix Capital Services, a digital lender, is eyeing 30-40 per cent growth in loan book in 2020-21, a top official said.
This optimism for growth comes from the huge demand for financial services in the market, Pramod Bhasin, Founder & Chairman, Clix Capital told BusinessLine here.
“Demand is not the issue here, supply is..This is an opportune time for us to grow. Economic environment for companies (digital lender) like us is simply fantastic,” he said.
Opportunities for good, solid, prudent growth is tremendous today and businesses are in crying demand for funds, he added.
To diversify its resource base, Clix Capital is planning to tap the overseas debt market through an external commercial borrowing (ECB), Bhasin said.
“In this current phase of time when it is taking so long to raise funds from local banks, we have to look outward. Also, the rates are attractive in ECBs,” he said.
When asked about the quantum of ECB that Clix would look at, Bhasin said that it would certainly be more than $100 million.
As on date, Clix Capital has ₹5,000 crore of assets under management —book built over the last two-and-a-half years since the start of its journey in second half of 2017. And also has five distinct business segments within Clix.
“We have built a consumer finance, SME, housing finance, equipment finance and K12 school financing segments. Only in SME segment, we are yet to go completely digital”, he said.
Bhasin said that Clix Capital is currently capitalised at ₹1,800 crore and is having a debt equity of 3:1. “We can certainly look for more leverage given that we are operating in financial services space,” he said.
Going forward, Clix also plans to focus attention on designing and offering products for the millennial generation, Bhasin said.
It may be recalled that Clix Capital had in September 2019 raised $40 million (₹280 crore) from existing investors AION Capital and promoters Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla.
Bhasin and his partner Anil Chawla were both former CEOs of GE Capital India and Asia. They had bought out the commercial lending and leasing business of GE Capital in the country and renamed it as Clix Capital Services.
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Development underway in Japan as part of the premium mobility vision
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...