Dilip Buildcon wins ₹1,137 cr contract from NHAI in Karnataka

Highways builder Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) on Tuesday said it has won a ₹1,137 crore contract from NHAI in Karnataka.

The contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been won under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

"DBL has received letter of acceptance (LoA) for a new HAM project 'Sannur to Bikarnakette' under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Karnataka (package III)," the company said in a regulatory filing.

It said its bid project cost is ₹1,137 crore.

The project, it said, pertains to four-laning of the Sannur to Bikarnakette section of NH- 169 on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

The completion period for the 45-km project is 24 months.