Dineout cofounder Vivek Kapoor has quit food tech major Swiggy and has joined healthcare financing start-up AyushPay. Vivek Kapoor was the co-founder of Dineout, which was acquired by Swiggy last year.

He was a part of Swiggy’s leadership team after it acquired Dineout from Time Internet at a valuation of $150-200 million. Kapoor joined Swiggy, along with other co-founders Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, and Sahil Jain, after Swiggy acquired the online restaurant booking platform in May last year.

“While bidding farewell to Dineout on paper, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey. We achieved great things at Dineout and it would be pretty naive of me to try and hog the credit for Dineout’s achievements,” he wrote in his LinkedIn post.

He had started Dineout in 2012. This was acquired by Times Internet in 2014 via its TimesCity platform for an estimated ₹60 crore.

Kapoor has joined AyushPay as a co-founder and chief business officer, and was previously an angel investor in the company. The health tech financing start-up founded in 2021 by Nimith Aggarwal and Col Hemraj provides financing and payments solutions to patients to make healthcare accessible and affordable.

“My passion for improving healthcare in India has always burned bright. A few years ago, I became an angel in AyushPay. Since then I have been quietly mentoring the team, but now it is time for me to step forward and fully dedicate myself to this cause,” he said in his post.

