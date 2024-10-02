The number of DIR-3 KYC forms filed by Directors of companies in April-September 2024 touched 22.98 lakh, latest Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) data showed.

This was higher than 20.54 lakh forms filed by them during the same period last year.

Infact, the latest reading has exceeded the 22.02 lakh forms filed during entire FY23-24.

Directors of companies must submit their KYC details to the Registrar of Companies using the DIR-3 KYC form annually, with no government fees charged for filing. The deadline for submission is September 30, and failure to meet this deadline results in the deactivation of the Director Identification Number (DIN), preventing the director from performing their duties until the DIN is reactivated. A late fee may apply for reactivation after the deadline.

MCA had recently constituted a specialteam to look into the grievances of stakeholders for efficient disposal, suggest systemic solution, if required, and provide better guidance to the stakeholders for their compliances on MCA-21 Portal.

The MCA had also in July this year amended a key Rule to allow directors to update their KYC details, including official email addresses and mobile numbers, throughout the year.